rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064006
The state House of Representatives Chamber inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the Kansas…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The state House of Representatives Chamber inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the Kansas Statehouse locally, in Topeka

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8064006

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The state House of Representatives Chamber inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the Kansas Statehouse locally, in Topeka

More