https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064040
One of several imaginative cartoon-style car creations in the Fred's Flying Circus display outside the G.I. Body and Glass shop in Grand Island, Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8064040

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

