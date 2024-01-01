rawpixel
A giraffe strolls at the Hedrick Exotic Animal Farm, which doubles as a bed-and-breakfast inn from which guests can enjoy a remarkable array of animals that mix on the grounds

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8064079

