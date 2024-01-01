rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064109
Wall Drug Store, one of the world's most humble, yet thriving, tourist attractions in desolate Wall…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wall Drug Store, one of the world's most humble, yet thriving, tourist attractions in desolate Wall, South Dakota (2020 population, 881)

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8064109

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Wall Drug Store, one of the world's most humble, yet thriving, tourist attractions in desolate Wall, South Dakota (2020 population, 881)

More