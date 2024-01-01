https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064298Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Marquee of the Fox Theatre, a 1929-vintage movie theater now (as of 2022) a remodeled performing-arts venue in North Platte, a key city in southwest Nebraska Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8064298View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5254 x 7880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5254 x 7880 px | 300 dpi | 236.96 MBFree Download Marquee of the Fox Theatre, a 1929-vintage movie theater now (as of 2022) a remodeled performing-arts venue in North Platte, a key city in southwest Nebraska More