Marquee of the Fox Theatre, a 1929-vintage movie theater now (as of 2022) a remodeled performing-arts venue in North Platte, a key city in southwest Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8064298

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

