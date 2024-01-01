rawpixel
An uncredited mural plugging the area's peach-growing industry in Kingston, Tennessee, a small city southwest of Knoxville

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8064439

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

