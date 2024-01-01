rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064468
Megan Lingerfelt's "Together, We Thrive" mural in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, a city with many secrets and a twist

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8064468

Editorial use only

