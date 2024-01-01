rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065123
An old Sinclair gas station, converted into a collectibles store and deli in Deadwood, a legendary Wild West-era town in the Black Hills of western South Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8065123

View CC0 License

