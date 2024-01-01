rawpixel
The Algiers Courthouse in Algiers, a historic New Orleans, Louisiana, neighborhood that is the only part of the city on the West Bank, or west bank, of the Mississippi River

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

8065864

View CC0 License

