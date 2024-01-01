rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066989
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8066989

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

This is one of many intricate carvings in Harmon Park in Williston, the principal city in northwest North Dakota

