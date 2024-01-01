rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067051
These cabins on a hill, evoking an Old West town, attract potential customers to real cabins near Bear Butte in Meade County, near Sturgis, South Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8067051

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

