rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067236
Rattlesnake Jake's Gift Shop in Keystone, a tiny South Dakota tourist town near the Mount Rushmore…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rattlesnake Jake's Gift Shop in Keystone, a tiny South Dakota tourist town near the Mount Rushmore National Monument

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8067236

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Rattlesnake Jake's Gift Shop in Keystone, a tiny South Dakota tourist town near the Mount Rushmore National Monument

More