https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067542Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Peter F. "Fritz" Felten, Jr.'s statue of Pulitzer Prize-winning Kansas editor William Allen White inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the Kansas Statehouse locally, in Topeka Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8067542View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2345 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12840 x 8604 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12840 x 8604 px | 300 dpi | 632.16 MBFree Download Peter F. "Fritz" Felten, Jr.'s statue of Pulitzer Prize-winning Kansas editor William Allen White inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the Kansas Statehouse locally, in Topeka More