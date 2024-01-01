rawpixel
Chiles hang on the wall of the La Posta Restaurant on the plaza of Mesilla (locally called Old Mesilla), a historic town adjacent to Las Cruces, the hub city of southern New Mexico

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8067579

View CC0 License

