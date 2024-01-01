rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Switch engines at the Bailey Yards, as of 2022 the world's largest train classification yard, of the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte in southwest Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8067699

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

