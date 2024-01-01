https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067931Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Wall mosaic on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), the vibrant artery of the historic Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8067931View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 768 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2240 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 14772 x 9453 px | 300 dpiTIFF 14772 x 9453 px | 300 dpi | 799.08 MBFree Download Wall mosaic on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), the vibrant artery of the historic Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida More