rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067931
Wall mosaic on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), the vibrant artery of the historic Little Havana…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wall mosaic on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), the vibrant artery of the historic Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8067931

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Wall mosaic on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), the vibrant artery of the historic Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida

More