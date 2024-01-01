rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068210
An alley-side barbershop in Rapid City, the principal metropolis in far-western South Dakota, within…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

An alley-side barbershop in Rapid City, the principal metropolis in far-western South Dakota, within that state's within that state's portion of the Black Hills range

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8068210

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

An alley-side barbershop in Rapid City, the principal metropolis in far-western South Dakota, within that state's within that state's portion of the Black Hills range

More