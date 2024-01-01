https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068210Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text An alley-side barbershop in Rapid City, the principal metropolis in far-western South Dakota, within that state's within that state's portion of the Black Hills range Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8068210View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1010 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2945 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5562 x 4680 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5562 x 4680 px | 300 dpi | 148.98 MBFree Download An alley-side barbershop in Rapid City, the principal metropolis in far-western South Dakota, within that state's within that state's portion of the Black Hills range More