https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068244Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A pink pig and pumpkins at the Jubilee Zoo, a petting zoo and farmstead play area for children, just north of Shreveport, Louisiana Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8068244View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8416 x 5611 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8416 x 5611 px | 300 dpi | 270.27 MBFree Download A pink pig and pumpkins at the Jubilee Zoo, a petting zoo and farmstead play area for children, just north of Shreveport, Louisiana More