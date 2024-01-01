https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068248Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The George H. Mahon Federal Building in Lubbock, Texas, an 8 story building, was built in 1971 Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8068248View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 903 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2634 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7697 x 5792 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7697 x 5792 px | 300 dpi | 255.12 MBFree Download The George H. Mahon Federal Building in Lubbock, Texas, an 8 story building, was built in 1971 More