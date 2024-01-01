https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068252Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text These artistic representations of the Lewis and Clark exploration of the American Upper Plains and Northwest, decorate Keelboat Park in Bismarck, the capital city of North Dakota Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8068252View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 732 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2134 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7917 x 4827 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7917 x 4827 px | 300 dpi | 218.73 MBFree Download These artistic representations of the Lewis and Clark exploration of the American Upper Plains and Northwest, decorate Keelboat Park in Bismarck, the capital city of North Dakota More