https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068252
These artistic representations of the Lewis and Clark exploration of the American Upper Plains and…
These artistic representations of the Lewis and Clark exploration of the American Upper Plains and Northwest, decorate Keelboat Park in Bismarck, the capital city of North Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

