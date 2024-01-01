rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068300
The colorful shipping container is part of the decor at the Tin Can Alley Restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but assuredly not part of the serving area

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8068300

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

