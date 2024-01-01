rawpixel
The Senate Lounge at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, the capital city of the midwest-U.S.…
The Senate Lounge at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, the capital city of the midwest-U.S. state

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8068328

View CC0 License

