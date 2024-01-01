rawpixel
Vintage sign for the Royal Host Motel and Restaurant in Las Cruces, the hub city of southern New Mexico, 27 miles from the border with far-western Texas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8068567

