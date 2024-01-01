https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Train cars outside the old Burlington Railroad depot, now called Lincoln Station, that anchors the Haymarket district in Lincoln, the capital city of the midwest-U.S. state of Nebraska Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8068644View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8688 x 5792 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8688 x 5792 px | 300 dpi | 288 MBFree Download Train cars outside the old Burlington Railroad depot, now called Lincoln Station, that anchors the Haymarket district in Lincoln, the capital city of the midwest-U.S. state of Nebraska More