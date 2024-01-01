https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068775Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Sanctuary of the Basilica of San Albino on the plaza of Mesilla (locally called Old Mesilla), a historic town adjacent to Las Cruces, the hub city of southern New Mexico Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8068775View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 876 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2554 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13876 x 10125 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13876 x 10125 px | 300 dpi | 803.93 MBFree Download Sanctuary of the Basilica of San Albino on the plaza of Mesilla (locally called Old Mesilla), a historic town adjacent to Las Cruces, the hub city of southern New Mexico More