rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068775
Sanctuary of the Basilica of San Albino on the plaza of Mesilla (locally called Old Mesilla), a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sanctuary of the Basilica of San Albino on the plaza of Mesilla (locally called Old Mesilla), a historic town adjacent to Las Cruces, the hub city of southern New Mexico

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8068775

View CC0 License

Sanctuary of the Basilica of San Albino on the plaza of Mesilla (locally called Old Mesilla), a historic town adjacent to Las Cruces, the hub city of southern New Mexico

More