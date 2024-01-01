rawpixel
A catchy wall sign touting downtown shopping in Pikeville, an eastern Kentucky city named for General Zebulon Pike, the explorer who discovered Pikes Peak in Colorado

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

8068887

