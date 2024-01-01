rawpixel
One of four immense frescoes by Conrad Albrizio representing the industries of south and north Louisiana in the north portico of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8068961

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

