rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068976
The U.S. Courthouse & Federal Office Building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a post office, Federal…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The U.S. Courthouse & Federal Office Building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a post office, Federal office, and courthouse building located at Milwaukee in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8068976

View CC0 License

The U.S. Courthouse & Federal Office Building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a post office, Federal office, and courthouse building located at Milwaukee in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

More