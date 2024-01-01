https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068983Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Daigle's Grocery Store in Algiers, a historic New Orleans, Louisiana, neighborhood that is the only part of the city on the West Bank, or west bank, of the Mississippi River Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8068983View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 836 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2439 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12141 x 8460 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12141 x 8460 px | 300 dpi | 587.79 MBFree Download Daigle's Grocery Store in Algiers, a historic New Orleans, Louisiana, neighborhood that is the only part of the city on the West Bank, or west bank, of the Mississippi River More