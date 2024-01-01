https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068996Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text One of the many Black Lives Matter events on or near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8068996View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8688 x 5792 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8688 x 5792 px | 300 dpi | 287.97 MBFree Download One of the many Black Lives Matter events on or near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. More