https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed post office and plaza stands on the site previously occupied by the Chicago Federal Building by the architect Henry Ives Cobb

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8069002

View CC0 License

