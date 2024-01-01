rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8069349
The Five Points Drive-Thru Liquors store in the town of Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, in the very northeastern corner of Florida, near Jacksonville

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8069349

View CC0 License

