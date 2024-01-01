https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8069803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text One of several downtown murals in Lexington, Kentucky Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8069803View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 821 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2395 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13810 x 9449 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13810 x 9449 px | 300 dpi | 746.73 MBFree Download One of several downtown murals in Lexington, Kentucky More