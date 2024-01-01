rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8069923
Colorful wall art in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida, which Wikipedia calls "one of the city's most happening districts"

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8069923

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

