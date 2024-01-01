rawpixel
Gigantic dinosaur-like head and others of what seem like a thousand odds-and-ends collectibles and…
Gigantic dinosaur-like head and others of what seem like a thousand odds-and-ends collectibles and quirky antiques outside the John E. Piedt & Sons Antique Store in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070072

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

