rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070109
Along with its rich bluegrass and annual $4.5-billion horse raising, racing, and sales industry, the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Along with its rich bluegrass and annual $4.5-billion horse raising, racing, and sales industry, the American Mid-South state of Kentucky is renowned for its bourbon whiskey

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070109

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Along with its rich bluegrass and annual $4.5-billion horse raising, racing, and sales industry, the American Mid-South state of Kentucky is renowned for its bourbon whiskey

More