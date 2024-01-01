rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070123
The Blue Sky sculpture in Newton, Kansas's, Centennial Park
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Blue Sky sculpture in Newton, Kansas's, Centennial Park

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070123

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The Blue Sky sculpture in Newton, Kansas's, Centennial Park

More