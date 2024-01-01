https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070202Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A one-car sample of the Carhenge outdoor monument to automobiles near Alliance in northwest Nebraska, built to mimic the world-famous Stonehenge prehistoric monument on England's Salisbury Plain Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8070202View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5634 x 8450 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5634 x 8450 px | 300 dpi | 272.47 MBFree Download A one-car sample of the Carhenge outdoor monument to automobiles near Alliance in northwest Nebraska, built to mimic the world-famous Stonehenge prehistoric monument on England's Salisbury Plain More