https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070373Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A onetime one-shop service station and deli that is now a no-stop location outside the town of Minatare, near Scottsbluff in southwest Nebraska Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8070373View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1015 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2961 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11077 x 9371 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11077 x 9371 px | 300 dpi | 593.98 MBFree Download A onetime one-shop service station and deli that is now a no-stop location outside the town of Minatare, near Scottsbluff in southwest Nebraska More