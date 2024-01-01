rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070373
A onetime one-shop service station and deli that is now a no-stop location outside the town of Minatare, near Scottsbluff in southwest Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8070373

View CC0 License

