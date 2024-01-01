rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070403
Quirky and colorful decorations (more like miniature attractions) inside Billy Frogg's Lilly Pad…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Quirky and colorful decorations (more like miniature attractions) inside Billy Frogg's Lilly Pad Kitchen restaurant in the Old Market Neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska's largest city

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070403

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Quirky and colorful decorations (more like miniature attractions) inside Billy Frogg's Lilly Pad Kitchen restaurant in the Old Market Neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska's largest city

More