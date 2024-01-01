https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070403Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Quirky and colorful decorations (more like miniature attractions) inside Billy Frogg's Lilly Pad Kitchen restaurant in the Old Market Neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska's largest city Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8070403View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 846 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2467 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7243 x 5106 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7243 x 5106 px | 300 dpi | 211.68 MBFree Download Quirky and colorful decorations (more like miniature attractions) inside Billy Frogg's Lilly Pad Kitchen restaurant in the Old Market Neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska's largest city More