rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070513
Detail of Don's Old Cars & Antiques store along old U.S. Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, through…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Detail of Don's Old Cars & Antiques store along old U.S. Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, through which a portion of the historic two-lane road still zigs and zags

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070513

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Detail of Don's Old Cars & Antiques store along old U.S. Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, through which a portion of the historic two-lane road still zigs and zags

More