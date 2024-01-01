rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A mural, painted in the 1930s by John Steuart Curry inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the…
A mural, painted in the 1930s by John Steuart Curry inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the Kansas Statehouse locally, in Topeka, honors the state's rich agricultural heritage

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8070527

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

