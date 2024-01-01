https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070527Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A mural, painted in the 1930s by John Steuart Curry inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the Kansas Statehouse locally, in Topeka, honors the state's rich agricultural heritage Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8070527View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 470 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1369 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13832 x 5412 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13832 x 5412 px | 300 dpi | 428.36 MBFree Download A mural, painted in the 1930s by John Steuart Curry inside the Kansas Capitol, often called the Kansas Statehouse locally, in Topeka, honors the state's rich agricultural heritage More