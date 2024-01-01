rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070595
Portion of a downtown block in Dowagiac, Michigan. The small city's name is a Potawatomi Indian word meaning "fishing water." Dowagiac is the headquarters of the Pokagon Band of the tribe

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070595

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

