https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070631Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text An old Wrigley's Spearmint Gum advertising mural on a wall along a park in Trenton, a small city in central Florida Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8070631View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 728 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2124 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7596 x 4609 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7596 x 4609 px | 300 dpi | 200.35 MBFree Download An old Wrigley's Spearmint Gum advertising mural on a wall along a park in Trenton, a small city in central Florida More