rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070667
A portion of artist Shaun Thurston's full-wall mural outside the Museum of Science and History in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A portion of artist Shaun Thurston's full-wall mural outside the Museum of Science and History in Jacksonville, Florida, a regional cultural and business center in the state's northeast corner

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070667

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A portion of artist Shaun Thurston's full-wall mural outside the Museum of Science and History in Jacksonville, Florida, a regional cultural and business center in the state's northeast corner

More