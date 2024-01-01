rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070706
Cadillac automobile hood ornament at the National Museum of Transportation Museum in Kirkwood, a…
Cadillac automobile hood ornament at the National Museum of Transportation Museum in Kirkwood, a southwestern suburb of St. Louis, Missouri

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070706

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

