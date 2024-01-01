https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070726Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Men enjoy a game at Domino Park in the historic Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8070726View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 14772 x 11078 px | 300 dpiTIFF 14772 x 11078 px | 300 dpi | 936.45 MBFree Download Men enjoy a game at Domino Park in the historic Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida More