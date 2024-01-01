rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8070824
A beautiful parrot is one of the park's non-aquatic specimens at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine, Florida

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8070824

View CC0 License

