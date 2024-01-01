rawpixel
The 66 Drive-In movie theater, a long-standing attraction along historic U.S. Route 66 as it winds its way through and past Carthage, Missouri

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8070934

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The 66 Drive-In movie theater, a long-standing attraction along historic U.S. Route 66 as it winds its way through and past Carthage, Missouri

