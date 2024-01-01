https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071051Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The "Be Kind" billboard, whose message origin or intent is unexplained, outside Minot (pronounced MINE-ott), the principal city in north-central North Dakota Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8071051View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8422 x 5615 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8422 x 5615 px | 300 dpi | 270.65 MBFree Download The "Be Kind" billboard, whose message origin or intent is unexplained, outside Minot (pronounced MINE-ott), the principal city in north-central North Dakota More