https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071051
The "Be Kind" billboard, whose message origin or intent is unexplained, outside Minot (pronounced MINE-ott), the principal city in north-central North Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8071051

View CC0 License

